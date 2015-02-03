TORONTO Feb 3 Canada's most prominent
securities regulator said on Tuesday it is looking at launching
a whistleblower program that would pay up to C$1.5 million
($1.21 million) to tipsters who help it snare those breaking
securities laws.
The Ontario Securities Commission (OSC) proposal, the first
of its kind in Canada, comes after the U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission (OSC) awarded $30 million last September to
an unnamed whistleblower who helped the regulator in a fraud
case.
The OSC, the largest of Canada's 10 provincial securities
regulators, said on Tuesday it had begun seeking input on the
proposal from investors, lawyers and market participants.
Under the program, an employee or individual providing
original and high quality information could receive up to 15
percent of the money collected by the regulator in settlements
or sanctions.
Payouts would be capped at C$1.5 million. They will only be
made upon final completion of a case, and only in those cases
where monetary penalties exceed C$1 million.
The regulator said it would also work to prevent retaliation
against Canadian whistleblowers, who lack the tough legal
protections available in the United States.
The OSC said it would use all reasonable efforts to keep a
whistleblower's identity confidential and may ask for changes to
Ontario's Securities Act to include anti-retaliation provisions.
"We have proposed a realistic and concrete program that, in
our view, needs to be put into action for the benefit of Ontario
investors," OSC Chairman Howard Wetston said in a statement.
