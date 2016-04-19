TORONTO, April 19 Canada's Competition Bureau said on Tuesday it will take no further action against Google after alleging in 2013 that the company was abusing its dominant position in online search.

The watchdog said it found evidence to support one of the allegations against Google, now a unit of holding company Alphabet Inc, but said the company has already made changes to remedy those concerns and that it has agreed not to reintroduce anticompetitive clauses in its contracts. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp, editing by G Crosse)