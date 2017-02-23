TORONTO Feb 23 Financial technology companies,
crowdfunders and robot traders will soon find it easier to
operate across Canada, regulators said on Thursday, after
launching what they called a "sandbox" to allow innovative
businesses to operate exempt from some rules.
Several provincial regulators have recently moved to address
the regulatory challenges posed by companies using new
technologies such as blockchain, a distributed database that can
be used to record transactions securely.
The Canadian Securities Administrators (CSA), an umbrella
body of all of Canada's provincial securities regulators, said
the launch of its program - officially called the Regulatory
Sandbox Initiative - would help streamline those efforts and
make them applicable across the country.
"This is definitely going to help innovative fintech
businesses get to market quicker," said Pat Chaukos, chief of
the Ontario Securities Commission's LaunchPad initiative.
The OSC on Wednesday signed an agreement with the UK's
Financial Conduct Authority meant to help fintech firms expand
in each other's markets.
Under the terms of the CSA program, each provincial
regulator will vet companies from their jurisdiction and send
them on for consideration by the umbrella group. Once approved,
the business will be allowed to operate in all other Canadian
jurisdictions.
"The current technical requirements of our regulations have
not been thought of to include the electronic world," said
Patrick Theoret, director of corporate finance at Quebec's
Autorité des marchés financiers.
"We're trying to fit a square in a circle here," he added.
The so-called sandbox may impose certain restrictions, for
example, on how long the business can operate outside of certain
rules.
The CSA said the program would consider business models
including online crowdfunding and lending portals, artificial
intelligence for trades or recommendations, and cryptocurrency
or distributed ledger technology-based ventures.
In the example of a crowdfunding or marketplace lending
portal, such businesses may not be required to fulfill all the
rules relating to registration as a securities dealer.
