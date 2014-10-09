TORONTO Oct 9 Tiny Prince Edward Island has
become the fifth Canadian province to sign up for a plan to
establish a national securities regulator, the country's finance
ministry said on Thursday.
The planned national body, a long-time project of late
federal finance minister Jim Flaherty, who died in April, would
replace the current patchwork of regulators covering Canada's 10
provinces and three territories.
The French-speaking province of Quebec and the oil and gas
powerhouse of Alberta have put up the stiffest opposition to the
plan so far.
Prince Edward Island (PEI) is Canada's smallest province in
both land area and population, with just 140,000 residents on
5,660 square kilometers off the country's east coast. Its
economy relies mostly on agriculture, fishing and tourism.
Just one company, Solarvest Bioenergy Inc, is
headquartered in PEI out of nearly 3,500 listed on the Toronto
Stock Exchange and the small-cap TSX Ventures Exchange,
according to data from exchange operator TMX Group.
In July, Saskatchewan and New Brunswick agreed to join
founding signatories Ontario and British Columbia, a move that
meant more than half of Canada's market capitalization would be
governed by unified regulations once the system is enacted.
(Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Peter Galloway)