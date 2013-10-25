TORONTO Oct 25 Paul Reichmann, a Vienna-born
Canadian who became one of the world's top commercial real
estate developers but lost his empire in the 1990s real estate
crash, has died at the age of 83, according to Canadian media
reports.
Reichmann, who co-founded development company Olympia & York
and went on to build mega projects such as New York's World
Financial Center and London's Canary Wharf district, died early
on Friday, according to the reports that cited his investment
company, Toronto-based ReichmannHauer Capital Partners.
ReichmannHauer Capital did not immediately respond to
Reuters inquiries.
Born in Vienna in 1930, Reichmann's family left Austria just
ahead of the Nazi occupation in 1938. In the 1950s, Reichmann,
an Orthodox Jew, settled in Canada and joined his brothers in a
flooring and tile business, which he soon began to steer into
real estate development.
By the 1980s, Olympia & York was one of the largest
developers in the world, with high profile projects such as
Toronto's First Canadian Place, which remains Canada's tallest
office building, and the World Financial Center in New York.
But it would be the Canary Wharf business district in
London's Docklands that would become both Reichmann's crown
jewel and his greatest failure.
The project, envisioned as a new business district on a
derelict patch of East London, was completed just as the global
real estate slowdown hit in the early 1990s.
Heavy debts forced Olympia & York into bankruptcy soon
after, and cost Reichmann much of his vast fortune.
Since then, Canary Wharf has flourished as a business
center. Reichmann continued as a real estate investor, and was
able to regain partial control of the project in the mid-1990s,
although only with a minority interest.
(Reporting by Cameron French; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)