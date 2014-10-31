TORONTO Oct 31 Canada's major banks and credit
card companies have reached a deal with the federal government
to cut fees charged to merchants for credit transactions, the
Canadian Press news agency reported on Friday, citing
unidentified sources familiar with the talks.
The report said the deal will result in lower interchange
fees charged to retailers and service providers for using credit
cards, and fees would be capped for an unspecified period of
time.
A Finance Ministry spokesman said he could not comment on
speculation. But Finance Minister Joe Oliver said in a televised
interview that there would be an announcement on the issue
"soon."
(Reporting by Jeffrey Hodgson; With additional reporting by
David Ljunggren and Randall Palmer in Ottawa.)