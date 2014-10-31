(Updates with confirmation from Mastercard, comment from
industry group)
TORONTO Oct 31 Canadian banks and credit card
companies have reached a deal with the federal government to cut
fees charged to retailers for credit transactions and are likely
to announce the agreement next week, according to a source
familiar with the talks.
The industry source, who was not authorized to speak
publicly about the agreement, said on Friday discussions were
completed earlier this week.
MasterCard Canada spokeswoman Serda Evren said
reports about a deal were accurate, but the company could not
provide further information, and details were likely to come
next week.
The Canadian Press news agency, citing unidentified sources
familiar with the talks, said earlier on Friday the deal will
result in lower interchange fees charged to retailers and
service providers for using credit cards, and fees would be
capped for an unspecified period.
Consumers could expected to benefit from a deal cutting
these fees, said Karl Littler, vice-president, provincial
government relations and strategic issues at the Retail Council
of Canada.
"Right now, consumers who pay with cash and debit are
subsidizing those who pay with credit," he said.
Littler said there are about C$5 billion ($4.43 billion) in
total fees paid annually in Canada, with about 80 percent going
to banks. He estimated banks give about a quarter of their take
to rewards programs.
The potential savings for consumers will depend on how much
fees are reduced said Littler, but added: "We think it will be
certainly in the hundreds of millions of dollars a year."
A Finance Ministry spokesman said he could not comment on
speculation. But Finance Minister Joe Oliver said in a televised
interview there would be an announcement on the issue "soon".
A representatives for the Canadian unit of Visa Inc
could not immediately be reached for comment.
(1 US dollar = 1.1275 Canadian dollar)
