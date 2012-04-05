April 4 The long-awaited expansion of Target Inc
into Canada, announced last year, raises the question,
why haven't more big U.S. chains made the seemingly easy move
north into a market where established retailers are doing well.
One of the biggest obstacles holding them back is a dearth
of suitable commercial space in Canada, analysts say, and the
difficulties involved in building more shopping malls and
free-standing retail locations.
"Finding space is really difficult, but even if they can
find it, it's expensive," said Maureen Atkinson, senior partner
at J.C. Williams Group, a Toronto-based retail consulting firm.
Expansion into Canada might seem like an obvious move for
chains based south of the 49th parallel.
Canada's economy is healthy, having held up more strongly
than the U.S. economy during the global recession, and its
recovery has been more vigorous. Its banking sector is the
soundest in the world, and a buoyant housing market is one of
the engines that has kept consumer spending robust. Canadians
and Americans are similar in their shopping habits.
More to the point for retailers, Canada's shopping malls are
43 percent more productive than their southern counterparts, in
terms of sales generated per square-foot of space, an important
industry metric.
"U.S. retailers are looking at the Canadian marketplace
because of the productivity," said Daniel Baer, national retail
industry leader at Ernst & Young. "Traditionally the retail in
Canada has been quite profitable, and that's why it leads more
competitors into the marketplace."
Nordstrom Inc, a high-end department store chain with
locations throughout the states, is on record as saying it wants
to move north. Kohl's Corp, the Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin-based
mid-range department store chain, also has its eyes trained
north, but neither company has announced specific plans.
"We've been looking at Canada for over a year now," Erik
Nordstrom, president of the Seattle-based company that bears his
family's name, said in February. "The challenge ... is the real
estate. It's a tough real estate market."
The company declined further comment, saying only it has no
specific plans to share yet. Kohl's would not return calls.
FEWER SHOPPING MALLS
Why the higher productivity? Mostly it's because Canada has
fewer shopping malls than the United States on a per-capita
basis, with about 15 square feet of space versus about 24 square
feet south of the border, according to John Crombie, senior
managing director and national retail director for Cushman &
Wakefield, a commercial real estate firm.
"Canadian malls do substantially better than American
malls," said Sam Winberg, co-founder and principal for Northwest
Atlantic (Canada), a real estate consulting firm in Toronto,
said. "But it is not because Canadian consumers are better, but
because we have a lot less retail per capita than in the U.S."
The development of shopping malls in Canada isn't as easy as
in the United States, experts say. Financing options are more
limited, zoning regulations are stricter and the Canadian tax
structure can be an obstacle, they said.
"The Canadian development business is different. It's slower
and more expensive, and more complicated," Winberg said.
Indeed, only two enclosed malls - Vaughan Mills near
Toronto, and Cross Iron Mills near Calgary - have been built in
Canada since 1989, he said.
As a result, demand for space in the existing centers -
especially premium locations such as the Yorkdale Mall and Eaton
Center in Toronto, and Pacific Center in Vancouver - has
skyrocketed, Crombie said.
"A lot of locations are running out of space," he said.
"They can't accommodate newcomers."
Upscale chains such as Victoria's Secret - the U.S.
based-lingerie retailer that made the move to Canada in 2010 -
want to set up shop in premium locations. The chain, owned by
Limited Brands, has opened 14 outlets in Canada so far, a tiny
addition to its stable of more than 1,000 U.S. outlets.
Premium Canadian malls generate about $1,000 to $1,300 in
sales per square foot a year, nearly as twice much as the
national average. By comparison, Roosevelt Field, a comparable
mall in the New York City suburb of Garden City, Long Island,
generates between $650 and $750 per square foot, Crombie said.
"So there is an absolute frenzy as retailers try to get into
these malls," Crombie said.
According to International Council of Shopping Centers,
Canadian shopping malls overall outshine U.S. rivals, with
average sales of $589 per square foot in 2011, compared with the
American average of $412 per square foot.
To be sure, higher sales mean higher rent. Yorkdale, a mall
in north Toronto, charges about $200 per square foot in rent,
while Long Island's Roosevelt Field charges about half at $100
per square foot, according to Crombie.
Labor, material and distribution costs are higher in Canada,
too, while some retailers have to pay for higher duties on
imported goods from China and other countries.
Even so, profit margins tend to be higher in Canada,
Atkinson at J.C. Williams said, because retailers can charge
more than the U.S. counerparts.
The more concentrated Canadian retail environment enables
retailers to set higher prices. In Canada, the four largest
retailers have 28 percent market share, versus only 12 percent
in the United States, according to BMO Capital Markets research.
When comparing similar goods in two countries, prices are 20
percent higher in Canada than the other side of the border,
according to the BMO research, published in April 2011.
The high cost of retail space presents a conundrum of sorts.
Only the biggest chains, such as Target, can contemplate the
expense, but at the same time, the size of such chains makes it
difficult for them to find enough suitable locations.
"The larger the space, there are not that many
opportunities," warns Crombie. "The premium malls can't
accommodate them."
In Canada, five top landlords - RioCan, Calloway REIT,
Ivanhoe Cambridge, Cadillac Fairview, and First Capital Realty,
- control 33 percent of retail inventory in shopping centers,
Crombie said. "It's a tight and small market," he said.
TARGET'S STRATEGY
After years of anticipation, Target announced last year
that it was following in Wal-Mart Stores Inc's footsteps and
making its debut in Canadian market. Its strategy highlights
some of the difficulties faced by other U.S. retailers looking
to expand northwards.
In Target's case, the second-largest U.S. retailer, took
over leases for up to 220 Zellers stores, owned by Canada's
storied Hudson's Bay Co. That will quickly give the
Minneapolis-based chain an immediate coast-to-coast footprint
when it opens for business in Canada early next year.
"It was a smart play," Crombie said. "They can get an
immediate traction in the market."
Crombie said Target's expansion could hold some valuable
lessons for other U.S. retailers, and many are sure to be
watching to see how the discounter fares in the Canadian market.
"Everyone wants to see what the degree of the success will
be," he said.