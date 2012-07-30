* Ernst & Young sees spending up 2.5 percent
* New tax, duty rules boost cross-border competition
July 30 The crucial back-to-school shopping
season is off to an early start in Canada as retailers follow
the U.S. market's lead, Ernst & Young said in a release on
Monday.
Daniel Baer, Canadian retail industry leader at Ernst &
Young, sees spending rising "only 2.5 percent" this year as
cross-border shopping and weak consumer confidence hold back
sales in an increasingly competitive market.
"Consumers' low confidence level means they are careful,
looking for bargains despite brand loyalty, and aren't hesitant
to compare prices before buying, whether shopping in stores or
online from home or by mobile," Baer said in the release.
Baer said back-to-school sales started at the beginning of
July in the United States, sparking an early start to the season
in Canada as well.
Lower prices and greater selection have long lured Canadians
to the United States to shop, and in recent years a relatively
strong Canadian dollar has also fueled cross-border trips.
On June 1 the Canadian government increased the amount that
Canadians can spend abroad without paying taxes or duties,
making some cross-border shopping cheaper.
(Reporting by Allison Martell; Editing by Janet Guttsman)