Chrystia Freeland is sworn-in as Canada's foreign affairs minister during a cabinet shuffle at Rideau Hall in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, January 10, 2017. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

MOSCOW The question of whether Russian sanctions on Canada's new Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland will be removed is one of reciprocity, Russia's RIA news agency cited a source in the Russian Foreign Ministry as saying on Wednesday.

The source also told RIA that the sanctions on Freeland would not prevent Russian officials from making contact with her.

