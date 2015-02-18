OTTAWA Feb 17 Canada is imposing sanctions
against top Russian oil firm NK Rosneft OAO and the
head of conglomerate Rostec, among others, in response to the
actions of Russian-backed militants in Ukraine, Ottawa said on
Tuesday.
In all, Canada - which said it was acting in coordination
with the European Union and the United States - imposed
sanctions against 37 Russian and Ukrainian individuals as well
as 17 Russian and Ukrainian entities.
Prime Minister Stephen Harper, who has taken a hard line in
public against President Vladimir Putin over what he calls
blatant Russian interference in Ukraine, said Canada was ready
to take more steps if needed.
This comes after the country had for many months resisted
pressure to slap any punitive measures on either Rosneft or
Rostec, which both have Canadian business interests. Canadian
officials have previously said the goal of any measures was to
sanction Russia rather than penalizing Canadian companies.
"The collective sanctions imposed to date by Canada and its
partners are putting real economic pressure on the Putin regime
and its collaborators," Harper said in a statement issued late
on Tuesday.
"The cost to Russia will continue to rise if it persists in
its escalation of the conflict and refuses to allow a peaceful
resolution."
Among those targeted by the latest round of measures are
Rosneft - Russia's largest oil producer - and Sergei Chemezov, a
Putin ally who is chief executive of state-owned Rostec, which
encompasses weapons, cars and metals.
Rosneft owns some 30 percent of a Canadian oil field, while
Rostec has an aircraft assembly joint venture lined up with
Bombardier Inc.
The Canadian firm announced last year that the venture would
be delayed as a result of the earlier rounds of sanctions
applied against Russian firms and individuals.
