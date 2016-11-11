ADDIS ABABA Nov 11 Canadian Foreign Minister
Stephane Dion on Friday urged all countries to remain firm about
upholding sanctions against Russia for its actions toward
Ukraine and said Canada will not ease them as long as Moscow
keeps its current stance.
Dion's comments came three days after businessman Donald
Trump won the U.S. presidential election after a campaign in
which he praised Russian President Vladimir Putin.
"The behavior of Russia in Ukraine and Syria is problematic
to say the least. Because of that, it is important to be very
frank in our relationship with Russia," Dion told a news
conference in the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa.
"About Ukraine, there are sanctions that are existing and
Canada is insisting that all countries must be very firm about
these sanctions," Dion added.
Russian officials, eager to see the sanctions lifted or
eased, welcomed Trump's election. Putin on Wednesday said he was
ready to fully restore ties with Washington.
Sanctions were imposed by the United States and the European
Union, as well as Canada, to punish Russia for its 2014
annexation of Ukraine's Crimea and its support for separatists
in eastern Ukraine.
Western leaders have said Trump must not ignore Russian
actions in Crimea and Syria when he sits down with Putin.
Canada has sought closer relations with Russia despite
tensions over Moscow's actions in Ukraine, but remains a strong
ally of Ukraine.
Dion, who arrived in the Ethiopian capital following a visit
to neighboring Kenya, declined to comment on the possibility of
a large influx to Canada of Americans alarmed by Trump's
election, and said Canada will have a positive relationship with
the Republican president-elect.
"We will be constructive in our relationship bilaterally
with the United States and also the role the United States needs
to play in the world. When the United States plays within the
multilateral institutions, they are tremendously good," Dion
said.
(Reporting by Aaron Maasho; Writing by Andrea Hopkins in
Ottawa; Editing by Will Dunham)