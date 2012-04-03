* Watchdog sees more accidents if changes not made
* 70 pct of aviation firms not checked in 2010-11
OTTAWA, April 3 Canada's system for monitoring
airline safety has major flaws that could result in more
accidents unless improvements are made, the government's
spending watchdog said on Tuesday.
Auditor General Michael Ferguson said that although the
transport department's regulations call for aviation companies
to be inspected every year, about 70 percent of them were not
investigated in the 2010-11 fiscal year.
"Transport Canada is not adequately managing the risks
associated with its civil aviation oversight," he said.
"The significant weaknesses that need to be addressed
involve how the department plans, conducts, and reports on its
surveillance activities," he wrote in a report.
In 2009 and 2010, the total number of accidents was the
lowest recorded in a 10-year span in Canada. The last serious
accident occurred last August when a First Air jet crashed in
the northern Arctic, killing 12 people.
Ferguson said that the International Civil Aviation
Organization has forecast that the current volume of air traffic
in North America could more than double by 2025.
"If nothing else changes, this increase in volume could lead
to more accidents. The department recognizes that it will have
to do more just to keep the accident rate per revenue-generating
passenger mile traveled in Canada at current levels," he said.
Canada moved to a new system of surveillance in 2008 that
shifted the focus away from inspecting aircraft and more on
ensuring airlines were able to comply with safety rules.
This has meant that Transport Canada has had to work out
which airlines might be more at risk. Ferguson, though, found
that the department was missing key information for most large
air carriers, maintenance organizations and large airports.
"The problem is particularly acute with aviation companies
and large airports that were not inspected in the previous
year," he said.
"Without complete and reliable risk profiles to conduct risk
assessments, the department may not inspect the aviation
companies that present the highest risks to aviation safety."
In 2010-11, the department only examined 67 percent of the
operations it had itself identified as higher risk.
No one from the office of Transport Minister Denis Lebel was
immediately available for comment.