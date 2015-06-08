CALGARY, Alberta, June 8 Canadian Natural
Resources Ltd said on Monday it anticipates achieving
normal rates of production at its Primrose and Kirby South oil
sands projects this week after wildfires in northern Alberta
hurt output.
The 80,000-barrel-per-day Primrose project was evacuated and
shut down and Kirby South output reduced to 12,000 bpd from
30,000 bpd two weeks ago as a result of wildfires in the region.
"The repairs to equipment were minor in nature and have not
impeded our ability to ramp up production volumes," spokeswoman
Julie Woo said.
(Reporting by Nia Williams; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)