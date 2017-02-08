TORONTO Feb 8 TMX Group, owner of the
Toronto Stock Exchange, said on Wednesday that it is in talks
with Saudi Arabia over the possibility of Saudi Aramco
listing in Canada.
TMX said the talks were part of efforts by a consortium of
representatives from across Canada's capital markets to
establish relationships with key business and government leaders
in Saudi Arabia.
"As part of this unique, collaborative initiative, we are
dedicating a portion of our effort toward attracting the Saudi
Aramco IPO to TSX," Nick Thadaney, President and CEO, TSX Global
Equity Capital Markets said in a statement emailed to Reuters.
(Reporting by Matt Scuffham)