OTTAWA, June 17 A report commissioned by the
Canadian government recommended on Wednesday that the government
wind down its Retail Debt Program, which runs the Canada Savings
Bonds and Canada Premium Bonds.
"The evaluation found that ... there is currently no valid
economic rationale for the Retail Debt Program. It is no longer
a net source of funds for the government, since it has been
necessary since 1987 to borrow on the wholesale market to fund
the net yearly redemptions," the KPMG report said.
It said that if the government did not wind the program
down, its fall-back recommendation is a no-frills version which
would eliminate the costly payroll sales channel and would
maintain a cash sales channel.
