* Eight jail sentences, C$52 mln in fines

* Half cases involved category that includes Ponzi schemes (Recasts, adds details, regulator comments)

By Jennifer Kwan

TORONTO, Feb 22 Fewer fines and jail sentences were imposed for Canadian securities offenses last year, but regulators stepped up their use of trading bans and asset freezes in a preemptive effort to contain abuse.

In a report released on Wednesday, the Canadian Securities Administrators said courts imposed eight jail sentences for offenses related to securities law and imposed some C$52 million ($52 million) in fines and administrative penalties.

That's down from 15 jail sentences and nearly C$64 million in fines in 2010.

But CSA head Bill Rice said the lower figures did not mean regulators were taking their eye off the ball, given that complicated cases take longer to complete. The number of asset freezes or cease-trade orders rose sharply, as regulators focused on limiting damage and protecting investors, he said.

"The cease trade orders have been used more extensively to try and, at the earliest possible time, shut down the wrongful conduct so that damage is controlled," Rice said.

"The freeze orders have been used to try and at least preserve any funds we're aware of that might be available to satisfy investors who have lost their money."

Canada has long faced criticism for tame securities regulation and slow legal proceedings against alleged infractions. One of the best-known cases, involving a mining company called Bre-X, took years to come to trial and resulted in an acquittal in 2007 for chief geologist John Felderhof, the only figure in the fraud ever charged with the crime.

The report said Canadian regulators concluded 124 cases last year, about half of which dealt with "illegal distributions," a category that includes boiler room operations and Ponzi schemes. That is down from the 174 concluded cases in 2010.

They commenced 126 cases in the year, down from 178 in 2010.

But the number of trade halts and asset freezes rose by 50 percent , affecting 109 companies and 108 individuals.

All the 2011 jail sentences were imposed by Ontario courts, said Tom Atkinson, director of enforcement at the Ontario Securities Commission.

"We want to increase the jail terms," said Atkinson. "In the end, it's a better deterrant." (Reporting By Jennifer Kwan; editing by Janet Guttsman)