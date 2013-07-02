VICTORIA, British Columbia Canadian police said on Tuesday they foiled an al Qaeda-inspired plot to detonate bombs on a major national holiday in the capital of the Pacific province of British Columbia.

Police told a news conference they have charged a man and a woman in connection with an attempt to set off three bombs outside the province's legislature in Victoria on Monday, the Canada Day holiday. The devices never represented a threat to public safety, officials said.

Both suspects are Canadian and there is no evidence to suggest a foreign link to the planned attack, officials added, describing the two as self-radicalized.

