OTTAWA Jan 12 Canadian police seeking to break
up what they describe as a "terrorist" cell have made the third
in a series of arrests in the case, a police official said on
Monday.
The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) said Suliman
Mohamed, 21, was charged on Monday with "participation in the
activity of a terrorist group."
He was alleged to be planning to conspire with Ashton and
Carlos Larmond, 24, twin brothers detained days before and
charged with a number of unspecified "terrorism offences."
Carlos Larmond was arrested at Montreal airport last Friday
while trying to leave Canada while Ashton was picked up in
Ottawa, in the populous central province of Ontario.
A lawyer who represented the twins as of Saturday could not
immediately be reached for comment on Monday.
Police in many countries have been on alert for potential
threats after the killing of 17 people by Islamist militants in
France last week.
"These recent arrests underscore the reality that there are
individuals in Ontario and in Canada who have become radicalized
to a violent ideology, and who are willing to act upon it," RCMP
Chief Superintendent Jennifer Strachan said in a statement.
Police said the Larmond brothers had planned to leave Canada
"to engage in terrorist activity overseas". The two men - now in
detention - are due in court on Feb 12.
Neighbors said the brothers had converted to Islam, local
media reported. The RCMP did not immediately respond to a
request for more information about Monday's arrest.
Canadian authorities have been on enhanced alert since
October, when a gunman shot dead a soldier in Ottawa, then
stormed into Parliament.
Police say they have investigations into 90 high-risk
suspects who have either returned from helping foreign militant
groups or who are planning to go abroad.
The man who attacked Parliament, Michael Zehaf-Bibeau, died
in a gunfight with police and security guards. He struck two
days after Martin Rouleau, also a Muslim convert, ran over and
killed a Canadian soldier in Quebec before being shot dead by
police.
(Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson; Editing by Christian Plumb)