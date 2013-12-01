(Repeating for wider distribution)
TORONTO Dec 1 Canadian police have arrested a
Toronto man on suspicion of seeking to provide information on
Canadian shipbuilding practices to China, security officials
said on Sunday.
Jennifer Strachan, a chief superintendent with the Royal
Canadian Mounted Police, told a news conference that police
first became aware of allegations surrounding 53-year-old Qing
Quentin Huang on Thursday, and had arrested Huang, a Canadian
citizen, on Saturday.
"In these types of cases, sharing of information may give a
foreign entity a tactical, military or competitive advantage by
knowing the specifications of vessels responsible for defending
Canadian waters and Canadian sovereignty," she said.
The unusual weekend news conference involved officials from
many security agencies, including several police forces, border
services and the secretive spy agency, the Canadian Security
Intelligence Service.
(Reporting by Janet Guttsman)