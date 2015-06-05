TORONTO A Canadian immigration board has declared a Pakistani man accused of planning attacks against the U.S. consulate and other targets in Toronto inadmissible to the country, paving the way for his deportation, his lawyer said on Friday.

The Canadian government, which has said Jahanzeb Malik was inspired by the Islamic State militant group, was seeking to deport him as a security threat rather than charge him with criminal offences, which would require a higher burden of proof.

Anser Farooq, the lawyer representing Malik, said his client hopes to leave Canada within the next two to three weeks.

Canada's Immigration and Refugee Board, the administrative tribunal which handed down the decision, could not immediately be reached for comment.

Malik was arrested in March after an undercover Royal Canadian Mounted Police officer befriended him as part of a long investigation. Malik is currently being detained in a facility in Lindsay, Ontario.

Canadian authorities alleged Malik underwent combat training in Libya.

(Reporting by Alastair Sharp in Toronto; With additional reporting by Mike De Souza in Ottawa; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson and Paul Simao)