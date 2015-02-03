(Adds details, background)
OTTAWA Feb 3 Canadian police said on Tuesday
they had arrested a suspect on terrorism charges and would
reveal more details at 3 p.m. ET (2000 GMT).
The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) said in a statement
that the arrest had been made following a national security
criminal investigation. It gave no further details.
The Canadian government, acting in the wake of two fatal
attacks by suspected Islamist militants in October 2014, last
week introduced legislation giving security agencies more powers
to disrupt plots.
The RCMP said in October it was tracking around 90 high-risk
individuals who could pose a danger in Canada or abroad and
vowed to make more arrests.
Canadian security officials have said they are concerned by
what they have described as potential attacks by the so-called
"lone wolf" converts to Islam.
Two men charged with plotting to derail a train traveling
from New York to Toronto had their plans foiled by an undercover
police officer who convinced them he could help pull off the
attack, jurors heard at the opening of their trial on Monday.
(Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)