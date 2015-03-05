TORONTO, March 5 One of the men accused of
plotting to derail a passenger train between Toronto and New
York was a con man who pretended to be an Islamic extremist for
his own financial gain, his defence lawyer told a court on
Thursday.
Raed Jaser, a permanent resident in Canada of Palestinian
descent, and Tunisian Chiheb Esseghaier were arrested in April
2013 and police at the time said the plot was backed by al
Qaeda.
Neither of the men, who each face several terrorism-related
charges, mounted a defence in the month-long trial. Esseghaier
also declined legal counsel, saying he does not recognize the
authority of the court.
The case against the two men relied heavily on intercepted
conversations between them and an undercover FBI agent. The
agent posed as a wealthy businessman with radical views who
could help pull off the train attack and other violent plots,
including plans to target political leaders.
"Mr. Jaser was not sincere in anything he said," his lawyer,
John Norris, said in the trial's closing arguments.
"He was trying to run cons whenever he could, he was running
short cons, he was running long cons," Norris said, citing
recorded conversations in which Jaser convinces Esseghaier to
withdraw money from his bank account.
"At no time was there the necessary meeting of the minds"
between Jaser and Esseghaier to commit the alleged crimes,
Norris said.
Esseghaier was studying for his PhD in medical biotechnology
in Montreal at the time of his arrest.
(Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Alan Crosby)