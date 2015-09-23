TORONTO, Sept 23 A Toronto court on Wednesday
sentenced two men to life in prison for a plot to derail a
passenger train traveling between New York and Toronto intended
to instill fear and force Canada and the United States to
withdraw troops from Muslim lands.
Tunisian postdoctoral student Chiheb Esseghaier and Raed
Jaser, a permanent Canadian resident of Palestinian descent,
faced a maximum life sentence for conspiracy to murder, and a
sentence of up to 10 years in prison for participating in a
terrorist group, among other charges they were found guilty of
in March.
Their trial relied heavily on the evidence of an undercover
FBI agent who befriended the pair and recorded conversations
about the train plot and other violent plans, including the
targeting of political leaders.
Neither of them mounted a defense or took the stand during
the trial, while Esseghaier refused to acknowledge the authority
of the court and did not retain legal counsel, arguing that the
Koran should be used as the sole legal reference.
(Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by James Dalgleish)