OTTAWA, July 2 Canadian police said they would
announce terrorism charges on Tuesday after arrests made in the
Pacific province of British Columbia.
The Royal Canadian Mounted Police said the arrests were made
by a team of agents from the police, the Canadian Security
Intelligence Service spy agency and the Canadian Border Service
Agency. The agents were working on a national security
investigation, it added in a statement.
No other details were provided.
Police scheduled a 2 p.m. EDT (1800 GMT) news conference in
Surrey, British Columbia, about 30 km (19 miles) southeast of
Vancouver. Provincial police did not return a call seeking
comment and a federal public safety spokesman declined to
comment.
In April, Canadian police arrested two men and charged them
with plotting to derail a Toronto-area passenger train in an
operation they say was backed by al Qaeda elements in Iran. U.S.
authorities later announced visa fraud charges against a
Tunisian man they said was linked to that plot.
Police also say Canadians took part in an attack by
militants on a gas plant in Algeria in January.
CSIS has long expressed concern that disgruntled and
radicalized Canadians could attack targets at home and abroad.
Canadian resident Ahmed Ressam, an Algerian citizen, tried
to cross into the United States from British Columbia on a
mission to blow up Los Angeles airport in 2000 and is serving 37
years in a U.S. prison.
(Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson and
Doina Chiacu)