TORONTO, March 18 A Canadian jury has reached a
verdict on some of the charges against two men accused of
planning to derail a passenger train traveling between Canada
and the United States, but is at an impasse on others after
eight days of deliberations, local media reported on Wednesday.
The jury in the trial against Tunisian postdoctoral student
Chiheb Esseghaier and Raed Jaser, a permanent Canadian resident
of Palestinian descent, has asked the judge for advice on how to
resolve their impasse, the Canadian Broadcasting Corp reported.
Jaser is facing four terrorism-related charges, while
Esseghaier is facing five terrorism-related charges. The CBC
said Judge Michael Code told the jurors he wants them to try to
reach a verdict on all counts.
The prosecution's case relied heavily on intercepted
conversations between the two accused men and an undercover FBI
agent. The agent posed as a wealthy businessman with radical
views who could help pull off the train attack and other violent
plots, including plans to target political leaders.
Jaser's lawyer had argued that his client was a con man
feigning interest in the alleged plots to scam money out of his
co-accused and the agent.
Esseghaier refused to acknowledge the authority of the court
and did not retain legal counsel, arguing that the Quran should
be used as the sole legal reference. He occasionally dozed off
during the month-long trial, while Jaser followed proceedings
intently. Neither man mounted a defense nor took the stand.
Jaser pleaded not guilty, while the judge entered a not
guilty plea on Esseghaier's behalf.
The two men were arrested in April 2013, and police at the
time said the plot was backed by al Qaeda.
