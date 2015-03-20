(Adds comment from prosecutor, ages of convicted)
TORONTO, March 20 A Canadian jury on Friday
found two men guilty of planning to derail a passenger train
traveling between Canada and the United States in a plot
intended to instill fear and force the two countries to withdraw
troops from Muslim lands.
The case against Tunisian postdoctoral student Chiheb
Esseghaier, 32, and Raed Jaser, 37, a permanent Canadian
resident of Palestinian descent, relied heavily on intercepted
conversations between them and an undercover FBI agent.
The agent posed as a wealthy businessman with radical views
who could help pull off the train attack and other violent
plots, including plans to target political leaders.
After 10 days of deliberations, Canadian media reported the
jury found Esseghaier guilty on all five charges he faced and
found Jaser guilty on three of the four charges he faced. Both
were found guilty on the key charges of conspiring to murder and
participating in a terrorist group.
The jury was deadlocked on the charge against Jaser of
conspiring to damage transportation property with the intent to
endanger safety.
The two men will be sentenced at a later date. The
conspiracy charges carry a maximum sentence of life, while
participating in a terrorist group carries a maximum sentence of
10 years.
Jaser's lawyer had argued that his client was a con man
feigning interest in the alleged plots to scam money out of his
co-accused and the agent.
Esseghaier refused to acknowledge the authority of the court
and did not retain legal counsel, arguing that the Koran should
be used as the sole legal reference. He occasionally dozed off
during the month-long trial, while Jaser followed proceedings
intently. Neither man mounted a defense nor took the stand.
The two men were arrested in April 2013, and police at the
time said the plot was backed by al Qaeda.
The undercover agent, whose identity Judge Michael Code went
to extraordinary lengths to protect, befriended Esseghaier on a
flight before later being introduced to Jaser.
Journalists were moved to another courtroom during the
agent's testimony, which was given under the pseudonym, Tamer
el-Noury, by which the accused pair knew him.
Prosecutor Croft Michaelson praised U.S. help with the
investigation, saying the FBI agent's work was central to the
case.
"The case really largely turned on his investigative
efforts, the effort he had made to successfully infiltrate this
terrorist cell that was in our midst in 2012," Michaelson said.
(Reporting by Andrea Hopkins and Alastair Sharp; Editing by
Chris Reese and Alan Crosby)