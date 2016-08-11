An image of Aaron Driver, a Canadian man killed by police on Wednesday who had indicated he planned to carry out an imminent rush-hour attack on a major Canadian city, is projected on a screen during a news conference with Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) Deputy... REUTERS/Chris Wattie

OTTAWA The Canadian man killed by police on Wednesday recorded a "martyrdom video" quoting Quranic verses and pledging an imminent attack on a Canadian city before he detonated a bomb in the backseat of a taxi as police closed in, police said on Thursday.

"Oh Canada, you received many warnings, you were told many times what would become of those who fight against the Islamic State," a man clad in a black balaclava and identified by police as Aaron Driver, said in a video shown by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police at a news conference in Ottawa.

Driver had previously professed support for Islamic State and had indicated he planned an imminent attack on a major Canadian city, drawing the attention of the U.S. authorities who tipped off Canadian police, intelligence sources said.

