July 2 Two people have been charged with terrorism-related offenses after a suspicious package was left at the local parliament in Canada's Pacific province of British Columbia, a local newspaper said on Tuesday.

The Times-Colonist, which is based in the British Columbia capital Victoria, said the package had been dropped off on Monday when the parliament was closed for a national holiday. The paper said thousands of people had attended concerts on the building's front lawn on Monday.

British Columbia police were due to make an announcement at 2 p.m. EDT (1800 GMT) on Tuesday about the arrests. (Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Vicki Allen)