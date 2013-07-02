July 2 Two people have been charged with
terrorism-related offenses after a suspicious package was left
at the local parliament in Canada's Pacific province of British
Columbia, a local newspaper said on Tuesday.
The Times-Colonist, which is based in the British Columbia
capital Victoria, said the package had been dropped off on
Monday when the parliament was closed for a national holiday.
The paper said thousands of people had attended concerts on the
building's front lawn on Monday.
British Columbia police were due to make an announcement at
2 p.m. EDT (1800 GMT) on Tuesday about the arrests.
(Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Vicki Allen)