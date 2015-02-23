TORONTO Police in Toronto have discovered a tunnel with electricity supplied by a generator near one of the venues for this summer's Pan American Games, a spokesman said on Monday.

A CBC News report said "the sophisticated bunker with tunnel" ran for about 7 metres (23 feet) and was large enough for an adult to stand in.

The tunnel was found near Rexall Centre, a tennis stadium on a campus of York University in the north of the city hat will be used for the Pan Am games in July.

Police do not believe the tunnel was being used for the illegal drug trade, CBC said. A news conference is scheduled for Tuesday, the spokesman said.

(Reporting by Alastair Sharp, editing by G Crosse)