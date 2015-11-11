MONTREAL Nov 11 The Canadian city of Montreal
began a controversial dump of untreated sewage into the St.
Lawrence River early on Wednesday, angering environmentalists
with a repair operation that could release as much as 8 billion
liters (2.1 billion gallons) of wastewater into a major
waterway.
The city has said the dump, expected to last up to a week,
is necessary while work is carried out to replace ageing parts
of the waste treatment system that could unexpectedly break and
create a greater environmental hazard.
In full-page ads in Quebec's main newspapers on Wednesday,
Montreal Mayor Denis Coderre defended the operation as vital to
protecting the river in the long run.
"As I have repeatedly said, if there were better options we
would certainly have considered them," he said. "But the reality
is that the option we have chosen is the one with the least
environmental impact."
The operation was delayed until after Canada's federal
election in October. The new environment minister, Catherine
McKenna, imposed extra conditions including monitoring, improved
clean-up plans, and regular reporting of water quality through
mid-2016.
Still, there was consternation among some in the city of 1.6
million, and surrounding areas.
Parti Quebecois provincial legislator Mathieu Traversy said
several municipalities feared their riverbanks would be polluted
with "diapers, condoms and syringes."
"Who will pay for the cleanup?" The Montreal Gazette quoted
him as asking.
The city has said the dump will have little effect on the
river's fish population and will not affect drinking water
quality for residents.
The vast St. Lawrence River connects the Great Lakes to the
Atlantic Ocean. In some parts it forms the border between Canada
and the United States, so the operation has worried some in the
United States.
U.S. Senator Charles Schumer, a New York Democrat, had tried
to get the U.S. environmental regulator to stop the discharge,
media reported. New York state borders Canada on the other side
of the St. Lawrence but is upstream from Montreal.
Alexandre Joly, head of a non-profit group devoted to
improving the quality of water in St. Lawrence and access to it,
called on Montreal residents to avoid putting some items such as
condoms and tampons down the toilet during the wastewater dump.
He also urged people to limit water use by washing dishes in
a basin instead of with running water, and to use biodegradable
soaps.
"You have to remember that whatever you put in the toilet
for the next week is going to go directly into the river," Joly
told the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation.
