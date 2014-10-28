TORONTO Oct 28 Union workers on the St.
Lawrence Seaway, the waterway that links the Great Lakes and the
Atlantic Ocean, have given notice of a possible strike, which
could start on Friday afternoon, Unifor, Canada's largest
private sector union, said on Tuesday.
The not-for-profit St. Lawrence Seaway Management Corp could
not immediately be reached for comment. During another dispute
with the same union in 2008, the corporation said a strike could
close the Seaway.
Unifor has five locals and 460 members along the waterway,
which stretches from Montreal to Lake Erie. All five locals have
given 72 hours' strike notice. The union said the two sides are
in talks.
The Seaway has been retrofitting locks to operate
automatically, and eliminating staff that run them. Unifor said
that is a key contract issue, and it is arguing that some staff
should be kept at the locks to respond to emergencies.
