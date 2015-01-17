TORONTO Two Canadian police officers were shot in casino near Edmonton, Alberta on Saturday while investigating a stolen vehicle, and police are hunting a suspect who fled the scene, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police said.

The two officers were being treated in hospital. One is in "grave condition", while the other is in "serious condition" police told a media briefing.

The shooting happened around 3 a.m. local time in St. Albert, Alberta, a bedroom community northwest of the provincial capital of Edmonton.

Police were searching for the suspect near a golf course, but have not been able to confirm his identity. They said they were looking for a white male, aged 25-35, wearing a two-toned blue jacket and jeans.

