By Allison Martell
TORONTO, June 2 One man was killed and six other
people were wounded by gunfire, two critically, in a shooting at
Toronto's main downtown mall on Saturday, a rare occurrence of
major gun violence in Canada's largest city.
One of the victims in critical condition was a 13-year-old
boy, a police spokesman said. Seven people in total were shot or
grazed, while a pregnant woman was knocked down in the melee
that followed and went into labor.
Police said the shooter was still at large.
"It's terrible when you hear something like this. My heart
goes out to the families that have been affected by this
terrible crime. We have to apprehend this shooter," Toronto
Mayor Rob Ford, who was visibly distraught, told reporters at
the scene.
The shooting happened shortly after 6 p.m. in a food court
at the Eaton Centre, one of the city's top tourist destinations.
Some witnesses interviewed by local television stations said
they heard more than half a dozen shots, which triggered a rush
to flee the scene.
The building was evacuated and quickly surrounded by dozens
of police cars, emergency vehicles and forensic vans.
Police said the man killed was 25 years old, while the other
victim in critical condition was a 20-year-old man.
Toronto police chief Bill Blair told reporters the injuries
suffered by the fatal gunshot victim suggested he had been
targeted.
Two females and another male suffered serious gunshot
wounds, while another female was grazed by a bullet, police
said.
"A lot of innocent people were hurt and a lot of innocent
people were put at risk. We will be relentless in our pursuit of
the individual or individuals responsible for this violence,"
Blair said.
"It's shocking to us. It's shocking to all the people of
Toronto."
The incident revived memories of another shooting that
happened just north of the Eaton Centre on Dec. 26, 2005,
Canada's Boxing Day holiday, in which a 15-year-old girl was
killed and several other people were wounded. That shooting was
believed to be gang-related.
Canada has stringent controls on handguns and a lower rate
of gun-related violence than the neighboring United States. But
mass shootings are not unknown.
In 1989, a lone gunman targeting women killed 14 people at a
Montreal university, an event that became known as the Montreal
massacre.
