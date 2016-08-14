Musician Drake applauds as his image is displayed on the TV monitors during the Serena Williams, Roberta Vinci match at the U.S. Open Championships tennis tournament in New York, September 11, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri/File Photo

TORONTO Canadian R&B artist Drake on Saturday invited compatriot four-time Olympic medalist swimmer Penny Oleksiak to one of his concerts after her tweet about lacking tickets set off a Twitter campaign to grant her attendance.

Oleksiak won her country’s first gold medal at the games in Rio de Janeiro on Thursday in a stunning showing and is the first Canadian to win four medals in a single Olympics session. She is the sister of Jamie Oleksiak, a defenseman for the National Hockey League's Dallas Stars.

Her post about her lack of tickets spawned a hashtag "#GetPennyDrakeTickets."

"So @Kjmasse (teammate and bronze medal winner Kylie Masse) and I tried to buy @Drake tickets to celebrate.. Basically sold out #ugh #maybenexttime," Oleksiak tweeted on Wednesday.

Drake, who like Oleksiak hails from Toronto, responded with a picture of Oleksiak on his Instagram account, captioned: "we are so proud of you!!!! Can't wait to see you when you are back from Rio at a show!"

The Globe and Mail newspaper, citing an anonymous source, reported Drake intended to give Oleksiak free tickets to his Toronto concert this fall.

A publicist for Drake declined to comment.

Oleksiak did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

