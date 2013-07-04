By Nia Williams
| CALGARY, Alberta, July 4
CALGARY, Alberta, July 4 Canada's bruised oil
capital, Calgary, is gearing up to host a defiant version of its
annual Stampede festival despite flooding two weeks ago that
swamped large parts of the city.
Record-breaking floods across southern Alberta forced more
than 100,000 people from their homes, destroyed roads and
bridges across the province and left swathes of Calgary without
power, including the downtown core.
The damage raised serious doubts about whether the Stampede,
a 10-day extravaganza of rodeo, street parties and corporate
entertainment that pumps C$340 million ($320 million) a year
into Calgary's economy, would go ahead.
But touting a new slogan of "Come Hell or High Water" and
aided by specialist contractors from as far away as Texas,
organizers have pushed ahead with preparations to host up to a
million visitors from the opening day on Friday.
"When we first saw the flooding and the water in Stampede
Park it was quite devastating," said Jennifer Booth, publicity
manager for the Calgary Stampede.
"But there's a certain spirit to Calgary. The support of
people wanting to help and wanting to give is unique."
Receding floodwaters left debris strewn across the 230-acre
Stampede Park, while the Saddledome stadium, intended as the
venue for some rodeo events, was submerged in dirty water up to
the tenth row of seats.
As floodwaters rose, however, officials armed with sandbags
mounted guard around the park's electrical substation and
managed to save the venue's power supply.
Some events have suffered. The horse cutting, where horse
and rider separate and keep a cow from its herd has been
cancelled, as has the vintage tractor pull.
Both events were due to be held in the Saddledome, and other
events have been rescheduled or moved to different sites.
"It's a real shame," said local cow-horse trainer Kent
Williamson. "But I think we will see more locals out at this
year's Stampede. They tend to hide from it unless they are
involved, with it being very commercialized, but I think the
locals will be more proud this year."
With many bars and restaurants closed for nearly a week as a
result of mandatory evacuations and power outages during the
floods, proprietors are counting on a busy Stampede to help
rebuild their businesses.
Booth said ticket sales so far have been better than in
2011, but slightly down on 2012, the festival's centennial year.
Oil companies were preparing pancake breakfasts and rodeo
parties throughout next week, when employees traditionally come
to work dressed in western gear, cowboy hats and boots. This
year, many companies have added flood-relief fund-raising to the
usual mix of country music and beer.
"We had a discussion last week about whether we should
cancel it," said Rhona DelFrari, a spokeswoman for oil sands
developer Cenovus Energy Inc. "But when we found out
that the Stampede was going ahead we made the decision that we
should be going ahead with our party as well to show solidarity
and community spirit."
Cenovus will use the event to raise money for a local
shelter and flood-relief charities.
Some traders said this year's Stampede celebrations could be
wilder than ever.
"It's an iconic event," said one Calgary-based crude trader.
"After all the floods, people are ready for a party."