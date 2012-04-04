* Data will be released precisely at 8:30 a.m. as before
* On Monday, Statscan had announced 16-second delay
* Major push by media groups led to reversion to status quo
* Next data is on Thursday, for jobs and building permits
OTTAWA, April 4 Statistics Canada backed down on
Wednesday on its plan to delay the release of data through media
lock-ups by 16 seconds, saying the information would be released
as usual, precisely at 8:30 a.m. EDT (1230 GMT).
The federal agency had said on Monday it would be forced to
implement a delay because of the time it required to load the
data up on its website, but it said on Wednesday that it had now
found a way to release everything at 8:30 sharp.
Reuters and other news organizations had made strenuous
representations to Statistics Canada and the office of Industry
Minister Christian Paradis, urging that the new plan be
abandoned. They said there would be chaos if information landed
on the website first.
"Statistics Canada will release all its information at 8:30
a.m. on the website and in the media lock-up," Gabrielle
Beaudoin, director general of the communications division at
Statscan, said in an email to media organizations on Wednesday.
Beaudoin said in a subsequent phone call with Reuters that
engineers had been working on a solution day and night for the
last two days and had come up with a way for simultaneous
release.
Statscan tested the new system successfully on Wednesday
morning.
In Statcan's lock-ups, journalists turn in their phones and
BlackBerrys, and all communications lines are cut off, and then
Statistics Canada provides the information an hour ahead of time
so that journalists can prepare their reports. A Statscan
official opens the communications lines at the end of the
lock-up.
The next release will be at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, for
unemployment and building permits data.