OTTAWA, April 4 Statistics Canada backed down on Wednesday on its plan to delay the release of data through media lock-ups by 16 seconds, saying the information would be released as usual, precisely at 8:30 a.m. EDT (1230 GMT).

The federal agency had said on Monday it would be forced to implement a delay because of the time it required to load the data up on its website, but it said on Wednesday that it had now found a way to release everything at 8:30 sharp.

Reuters and other news organizations had made strenuous representations to Statistics Canada and the office of Industry Minister Christian Paradis, urging that the new plan be abandoned. They said there would be chaos if information landed on the website first.

"Statistics Canada will release all its information at 8:30 a.m. on the website and in the media lock-up," Gabrielle Beaudoin, director general of the communications division at Statscan, said in an email to media organizations on Wednesday.

Beaudoin said in a subsequent phone call with Reuters that engineers had been working on a solution day and night for the last two days and had come up with a way for simultaneous release.

Statscan tested the new system successfully on Wednesday morning.

In Statcan's lock-ups, journalists turn in their phones and BlackBerrys, and all communications lines are cut off, and then Statistics Canada provides the information an hour ahead of time so that journalists can prepare their reports. A Statscan official opens the communications lines at the end of the lock-up.

The next release will be at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, for unemployment and building permits data.