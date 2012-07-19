* Agency consults on 4-second delay from media lockups
* Trying to achieve simultaneity with website
* Statscan had backed down over similar idea in April
By Randall Palmer
OTTAWA, July 19 Statistics Canada on Thursday
said it was seeking comments about possible changes to the way
it releases government data, an idea it floated in April but
abandoned after a media outcry.
The federal agency said it had begun consulting news
organizations on whether to delay the release of data from its
media lockup room to 08:30:04 from 08:30:00, so that the
material could appear simultaneously on its website.
Spokesman Peter Frayne said it can take up to four seconds
to load information onto the government's website, and hence the
suggestion of delaying information from the media lockup. He
said there was no guarantee that data would not arrive on the
website before the official lockup ended.
On April 2, Statscan said it would delay data released
through the lockups by 16 seconds because it took nine to 16
seconds to post information to the Internet.
It backed down two days later after media groups complained
to Statistics Canada and the office of Industry Minister
Christian Paradis, warning of problems if information landed on
the website before it was released through the lockups.
Many banks and trading organizations use sophisticated
programs that can execute trades in less than a second after
data is released.
In Statscan lockups, journalists turn in their phones and
BlackBerrys, all communications lines are cut, and then
Statistics Canada provides the information an hour ahead of time
so that journalists can prepare reports. A Statscan official
opens the communications lines at the end of the lockup.