* Employment, inflation to be released at 8:30 a.m.
* Ends long practice of twice-monthly 7 a.m. release
* Change will harmonize standards in Canada, U.S.
OTTAWA, Nov 24 Canada's statistics agency will
end its long-running practice of releasing key employment and
inflation data at 7 a.m. (1200 GMT) as of April - to the great
relief of journalists and economists from coast to coast.
Starting next April, Statistics Canada will move the
release time of monthly data on jobless numbers and inflation
to 8:30 a.m., an official said on Thursday.
The change means that all economic data from the federal
agency will now be released at 8:30 a.m. in Ottawa, which
harmonizes the publication of the market-sensitive information
with that of the United States.
Journalists, economists and traders cheered the move to end
the dawn data dissemination, which had caused confusion in
global markets that had come to expect North American data to
be released at 8:30 a.m., an hour before major stock markets
open in New York and Toronto.
"I have struggled for years to understand why they
continued to release at 7 o'clock - it just made no sense,"
said David Watt, senior currency strategist at Royal Bank of
Canada, the nation's largest bank.
"The old story used to be that Statistics Canada wanted to
release them early so that when people were driving into work,
the news about the Canadian jobs and inflation numbers (would
be on the car radio)," Watt said.
"But how many people actually listen to the radio coming
into work these days?"
Statistics Canada had long defended the early release as
fair treatment to Canadians on the East coast, including in
Newfoundland, where the time zone is 1.5 hours ahead of Ottawa
and Toronto's Eastern Time.
But Watt said the 7 a.m. release of the two most important
economic indicators was ill-timed, given European markets were
still open but North American currency and bond markets were
relatively illiquid at that time of day.
The change means Canadian employment data will often be
released on the same time and day - typically the first Friday
of the month - as U.S. jobs data. Inflation numbers usually
come out in the middle of the month.
The new release time might mean the Canadian data will be
buried by the simultaneous release of the U.S. data, or,
conversely, it could win attention since "everyone will be
looking at their (trading and news) screens at 8:30 anyway,"
Watt said.
The Statscan official would not comment on the change other
than to confirm it, but said more details would be made
available on Friday.
