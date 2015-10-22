BRIEF-Occidental Petroleum sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.76per share
* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.76per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO Oct 22 Canada's main stock index rose on Thursday as news of a potential monetary stimulus initiative in Europe and higher oil prices supported gains in every major sector.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 173.92 points, or 1.27 percent, at 13,878.11. All of the 10 main sectors on the index were higher. (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
NEW YORK, May 11 Goldman Sachs Group Inc will launch a new private stock-trading venue, known as a "dark pool," on Friday, that is run by exchange operator Nasdaq Inc , according to a note to clients obtained by Reuters.