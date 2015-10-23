TORONTO Oct 23 Canada's main stock index rose on Friday, helped by gains in financials and materials stocks, while Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc recovered somewhat after four days of sharp losses.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 75.55 points, or 0.54 percent, at 13,953.66. It gained 1.4 percent on the week. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Diane Craft)