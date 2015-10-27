BRIEF-Millennial says Farhad Abasov appointed as chief executive officer
* Appointed Farhad Abasov as chief executive officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO Oct 27 Canada's main stock index fell on Tuesday, weighed down by industrial, utility and energy stocks as the price of oil fell to a multi-week low and investors braced for a U.S. Federal Reserve policy statement.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 91.30 points, or 0.66 percent, at 13,699.60. Nine of the 10 main groups fell, with the biggest - financials - the sole gainer. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Diane Craft)
* Appointed Farhad Abasov as chief executive officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
HONG KONG, May 8 Macau plans to add security features to ATMs to monitor withdrawals, authorities in the world's largest gambling hub said as the Chinese territory seeks to further tighten restrictions on cash flows out of the mainland. Macau is a special administrative region of China and the announcement of the plans coincides with a visit by Zhang Dejiang, the head of China's parliament and its third-most powerful leader.