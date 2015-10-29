TORONTO Oct 29 Canada's benchmark stock index ended lower on Thursday, hurt by a sharp selloff in Bombardier and broad weakness in materials stocks amid falling commodity prices.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 71.28 points, or 0.51 percent, at 13,791.88. Seven of its 10 main industry groups fell. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp, editing by G Crosse)