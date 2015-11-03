BRIEF-Ironside Resources Inc announces management change
* Ironside Resources Inc - Greg Downey will not be continuing in his position as chief financial officer of company
Nov 3 Canada's main stock index ended higher on Tuesday, with energy stocks outperforming after crude oil surged more than 3 percent.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 87.30 points, or 0.64 percent, at 13,710.31. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
* Crazy Horse Resources Inc - Greg Downey will not be continuing in his position as chief financial officer of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [Crazy Horse Resources Inc]