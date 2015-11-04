TORONTO Nov 4 Canada's main stock index ended lower on Wednesday, weighed down by resource stocks as oil prices slid and by investor caution after U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen pointed to a possible December rate hike.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 48.49 points, or 0.35 percent, at 13,661.82. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Diane Craft)