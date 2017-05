TORONTO Nov 11 Canada's main stock index ended lower on Wednesday, with a sharp slide in the price of oil to its lowest since August hitting the heavyweight energy sector hard.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 69.70 points, or 0.52 percent, at 13,341.93. The energy group lost 3 percent. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by James Dalgleish)