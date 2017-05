TORONTO Nov 12 Canada's main stock index tumbled on Thursday to its lowest close in six weeks, hurt by falling energy stocks as the price of crude hit a 2 1/2-month low.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 214.75 points, or 1.61 percent, at 13,127.18, driven by weakness in financial and energy stocks, and a drop of greater than 6 percent in Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)