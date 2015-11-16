TORONTO Nov 16 Canada's main stock index rebounded on Monday, led by sharp gains for energy stocks, helped by the rebound in crude oil on raised geopolitical tensions after the Paris attacks.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 242.10 points, or 1.85 percent, at 13,317.52, including a 4.3 percent gain for the energy group and a greater than 1.5 percent gain for financials. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)