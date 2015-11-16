Peugeot's Tavares sees Opel racking up more losses in 2017
PARIS, May 10 PSA Group expects Opel to lose more money in 2017 as the French carmaker acquires the business from General Motors, Chief Executive Carlos Tavares said on Wednesday.
TORONTO Nov 16 Canada's main stock index rebounded on Monday, led by sharp gains for energy stocks, helped by the rebound in crude oil on raised geopolitical tensions after the Paris attacks.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 242.10 points, or 1.85 percent, at 13,317.52, including a 4.3 percent gain for the energy group and a greater than 1.5 percent gain for financials. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
LONDON, May 10 European shares pulled back on Wednesday from 21-month highs hit after strong earnings while the dollar fell on concerns that U.S. President Donald Trump's dismissal of his FBI chief could make passage of his tax reform plans more difficult.