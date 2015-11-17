BRIEF-Roka Bioscience says entered into 5-year non-exclusive distribution agreement with Foodchek Systems Inc
* Roka Bioscience Inc says entered into an 5-year non-exclusive distribution agreement with foodchek systems inc
TORONTO Nov 17 Canada's main stock index slipped on Tuesday, with gold miners weighing as bullion hit its lowest level since 2010 and energy stocks also lower as crude oil prices slid.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 37.13 points, or 0.28 percent, at 13,280.39. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Chris Reese)
* Whitebox Advisors Llc reports 11.4 percent passive stake in Bonanza Creek Energy Inc as of April 28 - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: