TORONTO Nov 17 Canada's main stock index slipped on Tuesday, with gold miners weighing as bullion hit its lowest level since 2010 and energy stocks also lower as crude oil prices slid.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 37.13 points, or 0.28 percent, at 13,280.39. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Chris Reese)