UPDATE 2-Athletics-Kipchoge runs fastest marathon, fails to break two hours
* More than two minutes quicker than official world record (Adds quote from Kipchoge)
MONZA, Italy, May 6 Kenyan Eliud Kipchoge ran the quickest recorded marathon time at the Monza circuit in Italy on Saturday, crossing the line in two hours and 24 seconds but missing out on an attempt to break the two-hour barrier.